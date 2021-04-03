Heidi Klum, 47, Wears Just Bikini Bottoms As She Covers Herself While Going For A Dip In Sexy TikTok

No top? No worries! Heidi Klum enjoyed an au naturel swim in her pool while showing off a new gold chain.

Heidi Klum didn’t let a bikini top distract from her new gold necklace. Wearing just her chain, a pair of gold hoop earrings and a pair of bikini bottoms, the 47-year-old supermodel took a dip in the pool and filmed a clip of herself emerging from the water. Since this was for TikTok and Instagram, Heidi had to keep things somewhat PG-13 rated; so, she covered her chest with her arms.

“Thanks @wolfgang.joop @looks_bywolfgangjoop for my new necklace,” Heidi captioned the sultry video, tagging German fashion designer Wolfgang Joop. The Making The Cut host is always having a sexy time on social media! While wearing a different bikini — one from the Sofia Richie -endorsed brand, Frankie’s Bikinis — Heidi also filmed herself having a solo dance party and posted the fun video on March 29.

Heidi was even dancing when she gave herself a hair makeover. You probably didn’t notice the model’s new haircut since her hair was slicked back in the new swimsuit video above, but Heidi recently gave herself wispy bangs. She filmed herself chopping up her hair , which was meant as a surprise for her husband, Tokio Hotel rocker Tom Kaulitz. The 31-year-old musician’s favorite hairstyle is “long hair, with bangs” — so, Heidi granted his wishes.

The fringe was in full effect, however, when Heidi stepped out to film America’s Got Talent on March 31. The new bangs weren’t the only noticeable detail from Heidi’s Wednesday look: she was also wearing a tiny crop top with an important message: “Always Be Kind.” Heidi has recently reunited with her co-judges Howie Mandel , Sofia Vergara , Simon Cowell (in addition to host Terry Crews ) to film Season 16 of the talent competition show, which will premiere on June 1, 2021.

Also coming this summer is the second season of Heidi’s new fashion designer competition show, Making The Cut, which she co-hosts with Tim Gunn. The show premiered in March of 2020, and showed designers competing in challenges around the world.

Jade Boren