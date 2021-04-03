Holiday news: 12 'green listed' countries Britons could visit this summer

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously laid out the UK’s roadmap out of lockdown, which touched on the reopening of the majority of Britain’s sectors.
However, it didn’t mention travel restrictions outside of the country.
It is hoped that trips abroad will be able to return from May 17, but this isn’t confirmed and has been warned against by many experts.
Portugal
Malta
Gibraltar
Morocco
United States
The data, based on “the current trajectory of country vaccination [and] infection rates”, hopes more countries on the ‘amber’ list could go into the green list in upcoming weeks.
This includes the hugely popular destinations for Brits; Spain, Greece, Cyprus and Turkey, which may still require families to quarantine when returning to the UK, according to the research.
Countries such as France, Croatia, Italy and the Netherlands all remain in the red area which could mean travel restrictions remain in place until cases drop and the vaccine rollout progresses.
