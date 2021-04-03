NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Holiday news: 12 'green listed' countries Britons could visit this...

Holiday news: 12 'green listed' countries Britons could visit this summer

A break away in the sun is something we’ve all been dreaming about for the last year of lockdown. Whilst some were lucky enough to get away during the short window the Government allowed late last summer, many haven’t set foot in an airport since 2019 or even earlier. 
After a whirlwind start to 2021 and Downing Street’s vague guidelines leaving everyone begging for more information regarding the fate of our summer breaks, we’re finally seeing some development four months in.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously laid out the UK’s roadmap out of lockdown, which touched on the reopening of the majority of Britain’s sectors.

However, it didn’t mention travel restrictions outside of the country.

It is hoped that trips abroad will be able to return from May 17, but this isn’t confirmed and has been warned against by many experts.

According to a number of travel experts, the likely contenders are as follows:

Portugal

Malta

Gibraltar

Morocco

United States

Countries which could be put on the lowest risk list include Malta and Portugal, both of which have kept cases low. while Malta is the leading EU destination for the vaccine behind the UK, claims The PC Agency in recent research.

The data, based on “the current trajectory of country vaccination [and] infection rates”, hopes more countries on the ‘amber’ list could go into the green list in upcoming weeks.

This includes the hugely popular destinations for Brits; Spain, Greece, Cyprus and Turkey, which may still require families to quarantine when returning to the UK, according to the research.

Countries such as France, Croatia, Italy and the Netherlands all remain in the red area which could mean travel restrictions remain in place until cases drop and the vaccine rollout progresses.

