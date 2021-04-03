Holidays: Expert predicts green list countries open to UK tourists this summer

Holidays abroad are a distant memory for many in the UK. The Covid pandemic has deprived nearly everyone of travel for pleasure for months on end. Luckily it seems there is hope in sight with the end of lockdown approaching.

The expert continued: “It’s likely that we will see the green list starting with a small number of close to home destinations in Europe to begin with, with longer-haul options such as Thailand, who have just announced the reopening of Phuket to vaccinated travellers from July, the USA, northern Africa and Central America joining in due course.

“Travellers are likely to be subject to entry requirements such as vaccine passports, negative PCR tests or showing that they have recently recovered from Covid, based on the rules put in play by the destination.

“What is yet to be determined is whether travellers will need to present negative PCR tests on return to the UK, which could increase the cost of holidays significantly for families.

“There will be a period of ‘testing the water’ for the UK Government as they monitor if travel is having an impact on case numbers, with the Government responding to any changes by adding or removing countries from the list accordingly.”

Young predicted Greece, Portugal (including Madeira and the Azores), Spain and Israel would be the first to open. This is what you need to know.

Greece

“Greece’s Minister has said they will begin test flights from the UK in April to a select number of airports, but these will only be for Brits who have a legal reason to travel,” Young detailed.

“The ambition is to open up to holidaymakers from May 17, but in a staged approach to most commonly used airports such as Corfu, Crete, Thessaloniki and Athens.”

Indeed, G Adventures have new hiking tours in Northern Greece, Crete and Corfu departing in June and beyond.

