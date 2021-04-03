Honoring Class of 2021 at Mt. Carmel High School in Rancho Peñasquitos

SAN DIEGO — A high school tradition is back. Senior night at Mt. Carmel High School honored football players, cheerleaders and dance troupe members during their last home football game of the season.

Because of COVID restrictions students and families weren’t sure they would get to celebrate the milestone year.

“It’s great. I’ve been looking forward to this moment for a long time with all of my senior boys and being great to experience this together,” said Carson Taumoepeau, MCHS Senior.

The quarterback walked his mom and dad, brother and uncle down the Sundevils football field Friday night.

For some seniors this was the first time they saw some of their classmates this year.

“I’ve been here for four years and to see all the grades come up, it’s really emotional,” said Erica Baldus, MCHS Senior, cheerleader.

Like many districts, school just opened to in-person learning for Poway Unified, and the class of 2021 has missed out on a lot of milestone moments during the pandemic.

When football was reinstated earlier this month the senior tradition was brought back to the field.

“Without sports I’d be a different person so I’m glad they are letting us do that this year,” said Annelise Melahn, MCHS Senior, cheerleader.

Senior night is not only a school tradition but a family tradition as well.

“To be able to come down on the field and walk across like we did with our older son is pretty fantastic,” said Christina Figone, MCHS mother.

Although Senior Night looks different and feels a little different, the honor remains the same.

“It’s our third cheerleader so we are super excited it’s happening for her, we didn’t want her to miss out on what her sisters did,” said Lisa Melahn, MCHS Senior.

