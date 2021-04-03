How to make crumble: easy recipe for gingerbread and apple crumble

How to make crumble
JAZZ Apples provided Express.co.uk with their fool-proof method of making a delicious apple and gingerbread crumble, perfect for all occasions.
To find out how to make the “Gingerbread Jazz Apple Crumble”, carry on reading.
This Gingerbread Jazz Apple Crumble Pie is the perfect warming dessert for an Autumn evening when matched with deliciously creamy, hot vanilla custard.
The tongue-tingling heat of the ginger in the crust and the crumble pairs perfectly with the crisp, slightly sharp, apple filling and the crunchy thick topping.
Equally, it’s perfectly matched with ice cream or thick, double cream for a chilled topping.
Ingredients (Serves six to eight people)
For the filling
6 Apples, cored and segmented into eight pieces
3 tbsp honey
1½ tsp ground ginger
2 tsp cornflour
2 tsp cold water
For the gingerbread crust
380g plain flour
½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
60g soft light brown sugar
2 tsp ground ginger
1 tsp ground cinnamon
100g cold butter, cubed
1 egg
1 egg yolk
30ml lemon juice
Mix the cornflour with the cold water to a paste. Add the cornflour mix to the apples and stir continuously until thickened.
Remove the apples from the heat and allow to cool completely.
Line a 20cm/8” springform tin with baking parchment on the bottom and sides.
For the gingerbread crust, in a food processor, add the 380g plain flour, bicarbonate of soda, soft brown sugar, ginger and cinnamon with the cubes of cold butter and pulse until it resembles breadcrumbs. You can use the rubbing in method by hand, if you prefer.
Add the egg, egg yolk and lemon juice and pulse/mix together until just combined.
Chill the gingerbread crust for 30 minutes.
Preheat the oven to Convection 190oC / Fan 170oC / 375oF / Gas 5.
Remove the gingerbread crust from the fridge and pour in the cooled apple mixture, and even out the surface.
For the crumble topping, blitz together (or rub in) the self-raising flour, ground almonds, cold butter, demerara sugar and ground ginger until it resembles breadcrumbs.
Bake for 55 minutes until the top is golden.
Carefully remove the sides of the springform tin and the baking parchment from the sides of the crust, and return the pie to the oven for a further 10 minutes to crisp up the outside.
Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5-10 minutes on the springform base, before carefully removing it to allow it to cool.
A generous slice can be served hot or cold and is delicious with cream, vanilla ice cream or custard.
Read More
0 Comments