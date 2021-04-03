NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Huge value of the jewels Meghan has inherited from Princess Diana

The engagement ring

Charlotte White, head of design at Europe’s largest online jeweller 77 Diamonds analysed Meghan’s diamond ring with three stones.

She said: “The centre stone is surrounded by two round diamonds, estimated at just under a carat each. Allegedly, these stones are from Diana’s tennis bracelet.

“The centre stone is a stunning 3ct diamond famously sourced from Botswana, one of the first places Harry and Meghan went as a couple.”

In fact, Meghan redesigned the ring, adding some more sparkle.

She said: “The original engagement ring had an unadorned yellow gold band and featured two larger side stones. Following Meghan’s pregnancy announcement, Harry enlisted celebrity jeweller Lorraine Schwartz to resize and reset the centre stone on a thin diamond band, giving a more contemporary look to the design.”

Charlotte estimated the ring would be worth £300,000 due to its provenance, and £128,000 for the value of the materials and craftmanship away from its royals connections.

