It will take more than a pandemic to stop Tim League and the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema: “I’m going to fight like hell”

In the past year, the coronavirus pandemic has forced Tim League, the founder of Texas-based Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, to furlough thousands of workers, close a couple of theaters and file for bankruptcy.

League says the moves had to be done to ensure his quirky, iconic business has a future. And it does. Just this week, League traveled to El Paso to open a new theater.

The Austinite says he sees the COVID-19 vaccine as the ticket to his industry resuming some normalcy.

Disclosure: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

Alana Rocha, Justin Dehn and Todd Wiseman

