Lemon water health benefits: From hydration to wrinkle prevention and curbing cravings

- Carries nutrients and oxygen to your cells
- Flushes bacteria from your bladder
- Aids digestion
- Prevents constipation
- Normalises blood pressure
- Stabilises the heartbeat
- Cushions joints
- protects organs and tissues
- Regulates body temperature
- Maintains electrolyte (sodium) balance
Warning signs of dehydration include:
- Weakness
- Low blood pressure
- Dizziness
- Confusion
- Dark urine
Another health benefit of drinking lemon water is that it may help your skin look better.
Lemon peel is high in antioxidants, including D-limonene and vitamin C, which can help reduce oxidative stress that is linked to accelerated ageing.
“Bitter foods are one tool to control sweet cravings,” stated Ms Slayton, so this may help aid weight loss and help to control blood sugar levels.
“The more controlled our blood sugar, the better and more steady our energy is,” said Ms Slayton.
Diabetes UK states “water is the best all-round drink” if you want to keep blood sugar levels under control.
What are kidney stones?
Kidney stones affect more than one in 10 people in the UK, especially those aged between 30 to 60.
The NHS stated that can be “extremely painful”, and may lead to kidney infections.
Symptoms of kidney stones include:
- Pain in the side of your tummy (abdomen)
- Severe pain that comes and goes
- Feeling sick or vomiting
They’re caused by “not drinking enough fluids”, so it’s important to “drink plenty of water every day so you don’t become dehydrated”.
