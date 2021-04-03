Man Utd boss Solskjaer's 'trust issues' could spell end of Erling Haaland transfer hope

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is unsure who he can trust when it comes to dealing with transfers – and those issues could dash any hope he has of signing Erling Haaland this summer.

Mino Raiola has been going about his business in a very public manner over recent days.

The agent, who represents Haaland, flew to Barcelona alongside the Borussia Dortmund star’s father.

Amazingly, by some sheer coincidence, there was a journalist from Spanish publication Sport waiting the capture their arrival on video.

Raiola then flew to the capital for a meeting with Real Madrid. Haaland was again top billing on the agenda.

News has surfaced that the agent is planning to travel to the UK to talk to Premier League clubs, with Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all linked with Haaland.