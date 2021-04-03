Man Utd have new Erling Haaland transfer hope as Dortmund lose negotiating power

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about United’s reported interest in Haaland this week, but he refused to be drawn into a discussion.

“I am focussing on the next two months and the ones who are here,” he said.

“It is not fair to talk about Erling as Man Utd manager. He will make his own mind up.”

But the United boss did confirm that plans are already in place for new signings this summer.

“We have a plan and a plan we want to happen,” he said.

“Two months is a long time, a couple of players whose future hasn’t been decided yet.

“We have a certain picture for August, yeah.”