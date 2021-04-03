NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Man Utd have new Erling Haaland transfer hope as Dortmund...

Sports

Man Utd have new Erling Haaland transfer hope as Dortmund lose negotiating power

1 min

105views
85
13 shares, 85 points

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about United’s reported interest in Haaland this week, but he refused to be drawn into a discussion.

“I am focussing on the next two months and the ones who are here,” he said.

“It is not fair to talk about Erling as Man Utd manager. He will make his own mind up.”

But the United boss did confirm that plans are already in place for new signings this summer.

“We have a plan and a plan we want to happen,” he said.

“Two months is a long time, a couple of players whose future hasn’t been decided yet.

“We have a certain picture for August, yeah.”

, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

85
13 shares, 85 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish