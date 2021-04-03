Meghan Markle gave Princess Anne 'concerns' before wedding to Prince Harry says Lady Colin

Lady Colin Campbell, 71, has said Princess Anne, 70, believed Meghan Markle, 39 to be an unsuitable match for Prince Harry, 36, in a new 38 minute long YouTube video. The I’m A Celebrity star and aristocrat alleges the Princess Royal had “grave concerns” over how the Duchess of Sussex would take to royal life.

Lady C claimed: “Princess Anne was the champion in terms of, ‘Don’t marry that girl, she is unsuitable.’ “She is wrong for us, she is wrong for the country, she is wrong for the job.’ Well, it’s turned out to be true.” Lady C also alleged the Queen’s second child and only daughter accused Meghan of “flagrantly attention-seeking”. “It just absolutely turned Princess Anne off,” she said.

“Because she couldn’t stand Meghan’s constant, ‘Uh, uh, me, me me, me’.” The royal author also spoke on Meghan and her husband Prince Harry’s claims of racism against a member of the Royal Family during their Oprah Winfrey interview last month. Lady C insisted the Royal Family are entirely not racist, as she said there were “no concerns” over Meghan’s biracial heritage. She continued: “No one is the guilty party in terms of racism.”

In the interview with Oprah, the Duchess had said there was a comment from a senior member of the Royal Family, about “how dark” her son Archie Mountbatten’s skin may be. However, there is no suggestion that Anne was the unnamed member to remark on Archie’s skin colour. Meghan told Oprah: “They were saying they didn’t want him to be a prince or princess, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security. “This went on for the last few months of our pregnancy where I was going, hold on for a second.” According to the Duchess, the decision for Archie not to have a title nor security was made in tandem with “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born”.