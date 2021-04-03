NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Monty Don hits back as viewer claims Gardeners' World is...

Celebrities

Monty Don hits back as viewer claims Gardeners' World is ‘lazy’ for repeating features

1 min

120views
100
15 shares, 100 points
Monty Don, 65, is returning to screens tonight in the latest episode of Gardeners’ World on the BBC. The show has recently returned to the channel with a new series but the gardener has hit back at one viewer’s complaint.
Monty returns to BBC Two tonight with the latest episode of Gardeners’ World.

He posted about the new episode in front of his 217,000 followers on Twitter.

The presenter wrote on Friday: “Gardeners World tonight at 9pm on BBC2 has exotic plants, floating plants, summer plants, prickly plants and edible plants.

“Plants to attract wildlife and plants for very specific conditions. Something for everyone.

READ MORE: Gardeners’ World: Monty Don shows viewers how to grow dahlias

This included a segment about a garden on a houseboat, which first aired last year.

While the follower wasn’t too pleased with its inclusion, plenty of other viewers praised the show.

One wrote: “Wow, I was so proud of my paltry pots until seeing your drifts of fritillaries, Fabulous.”

“Fabulous my perfect evening in,” added another fan of the gardening show.

A third penned: “Thoroughly enjoyed all of Monty Don’s garden programs. Learnt (sic) a lot.”

“Cannot wait!”, wrote another while a fifth added: “Looking forward to it.”

Monty often responds to his followers on Twitter about the show, including when he addressed a BBC complaint last week.

A viewer complained about the show being on at 9pm, which was a bit late for them.

They penned: “Slightly disappointed it’s not on until 9pm. Will it always be at this time?”

Monty agreed with them, replying: “Me too. I hope not.”

Gardeners’ World is on BBC Two at 9pm on Fridays.

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

100
15 shares, 100 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish