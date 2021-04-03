Monty Don hits back as viewer claims Gardeners' World is ‘lazy’ for repeating features

He posted about the new episode in front of his 217,000 followers on Twitter.
The presenter wrote on Friday: “Gardeners World tonight at 9pm on BBC2 has exotic plants, floating plants, summer plants, prickly plants and edible plants.
“Plants to attract wildlife and plants for very specific conditions. Something for everyone.
While the follower wasn’t too pleased with its inclusion, plenty of other viewers praised the show.
One wrote: “Wow, I was so proud of my paltry pots until seeing your drifts of fritillaries, Fabulous.”
“Fabulous my perfect evening in,” added another fan of the gardening show.
A third penned: “Thoroughly enjoyed all of Monty Don’s garden programs. Learnt (sic) a lot.”
“Cannot wait!”, wrote another while a fifth added: “Looking forward to it.”
A viewer complained about the show being on at 9pm, which was a bit late for them.
They penned: “Slightly disappointed it’s not on until 9pm. Will it always be at this time?”
Monty agreed with them, replying: “Me too. I hope not.”
Gardeners’ World is on BBC Two at 9pm on Fridays.
