Monty Don hits back as viewer claims Gardeners' World is ‘lazy’ for repeating features

Monty Don, 65, is returning to screens tonight in the latest episode of Gardeners’ World on the BBC. The show has recently returned to the channel with a new series but the gardener has hit back at one viewer’s complaint.

Monty returns to BBC Two tonight with the latest episode of Gardeners’ World.

He posted about the new episode in front of his 217,000 followers on Twitter.

The presenter wrote on Friday: “Gardeners World tonight at 9pm on BBC2 has exotic plants, floating plants, summer plants, prickly plants and edible plants.

“Plants to attract wildlife and plants for very specific conditions. Something for everyone.

READ MORE: Gardeners’ World: Monty Don shows viewers how to grow dahlias