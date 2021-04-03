Outriders DOWN: Server status update, Crossplay not working on PC and PS4

The latest update from Square Enix is that they have restarted the Outriders servers and have been able to bring back most services across PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Gamers in the US had to wait for the longest, with the Outriders support team explaining on Twitter: “The US accounts for a very substantial part of players and therefore could force an overload if brought in at the same time. We needed to split the incoming populations in order to manage loads.
“Our teams will continue to monitor the overall situation. Sorry, we kept you waiting. Godspeed Outriders. Earlier today, we also pushed a short-term resolution for stuttering players might encounter on Steam.”
So while Outriders is back online for many gamers tonight, it should be noted that more server outages are possible during the weekend.
The support team are busy trying to fix things, but with so many gamers trying to join in on the action, things are looking tough for the weekend.
The latest news Outriders server status news reads: “We are about to do the mother of all turn-it-off-and-on-agains. This will take all servers offline for a short duration. The complete downage will allow us to rebuild and recover server infrastructure in order to bring it back into a healthy and stable state.
After this happened, the Outriders support team added this: “We are running checks on the restored infrastructure now to ensure it is operating as intended. While we don’t yet have a guaranteed fix or an ETA we are working on getting you back online asap. Please stay tuned!
ORIGINAL: Outriders servers are coming under extreme pressure tonight following the launch of the new looter shooter.
Released earlier today across all platforms, it’s been on PC where Outriders popularity can be best seen.
Steam shows a huge number of gamers logging on to try out Outriders today, having reached over 1 million players at its peak on that one platform.
This number sits at closer to 500K right now but shows how Outriders servers could go down again.
But PC players have also seen other issues with compatibility, with the Outriders team confirming tonight:
“Our teams are continuing to monitor the server situation and crossplay/matchmaking connectivity reports.
“Please be sure to check http://status.outriders.net for any potential Outages going forward.
“We are continuing to explore all avenues of investigation re. stuttering issues, including working closely with NVIDIA to investigate Drivers. We hope to provide more news on this soon.
“DX11 was intended to be a backup should DX12 have run into any issues, but we are aware that DX11 is not launching as intended.
“We are looking into additional possibilities to enable this and hope to provide news tomorrow (Friday).”
As mentioned above, there is a good chance that Outriders servers could go down again tonight, depending on how many more players log in.
Rocky launches for online games are common and it wouldn’t be surprising if things continue to be wobbly for a few days.
This follows news that Outriders Crossplay has been turned off due to a bug causing issues on PC.
“Should you invite a Console player into your PC game via an invite code (or vice versa), the game will initially connect, but one player will eventually be kicked out of the game. We highly recommend against doing this until we have patched all versions of the game.”
It has been confirmed that a patch is being worked on to fix this Crossplay issue but it won’t be available to download today.
And it’s unclear at this time when Outriders Crossplay will be re-enabled for PS4, PC and Xbox One players.
So gamers should prepare for a flurry of fixes and patches to be launched over the coming week as Square Enix looks to work out all the ongoing kinks.
0 Comments