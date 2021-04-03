Outriders DOWN: Server status update, Crossplay not working on PC and PS4

UPDATE: Reports of Outriders servers being down tonight have dropped, but there are still plenty of players running into issues. Reports of Outriders servers being down tonight have dropped, but there are still plenty of players running into issues. The latest update from Square Enix is that they have restarted the Outriders servers and have been able to bring back most services across PS4, Xbox One and PC. Gamers in the US had to wait for the longest, with the Outriders support team explaining on Twitter: “The US accounts for a very substantial part of players and therefore could force an overload if brought in at the same time. We needed to split the incoming populations in order to manage loads. “Our teams will continue to monitor the overall situation. Sorry, we kept you waiting. Godspeed Outriders. Earlier today, we also pushed a short-term resolution for stuttering players might encounter on Steam.” So while Outriders is back online for many gamers tonight, it should be noted that more server outages are possible during the weekend.

UPDATE: Outriders servers are down again today, with Square Enix sharing the latest news via Twitter. : Outriders servers are down again today, with Square Enix sharing the latest news via Twitter. The support team are busy trying to fix things, but with so many gamers trying to join in on the action, things are looking tough for the weekend. The latest news Outriders server status news reads: “We are about to do the mother of all turn-it-off-and-on-agains. This will take all servers offline for a short duration. The complete downage will allow us to rebuild and recover server infrastructure in order to bring it back into a healthy and stable state. After this happened, the Outriders support team added this: “We are running checks on the restored infrastructure now to ensure it is operating as intended. While we don’t yet have a guaranteed fix or an ETA we are working on getting you back online asap. Please stay tuned! ORIGINAL: Outriders servers are coming under extreme pressure tonight following the launch of the new looter shooter. Released earlier today across all platforms, it’s been on PC where Outriders popularity can be best seen. Steam shows a huge number of gamers logging on to try out Outriders today, having reached over 1 million players at its peak on that one platform. This number sits at closer to 500K right now but shows how Outriders servers could go down again.

The latest server status news from Square Enix is that they are looking into the various launch problems, including outage issues. But PC players have also seen other issues with compatibility, with the Outriders team confirming tonight: “Our teams are continuing to monitor the server situation and crossplay/matchmaking connectivity reports. “Please be sure to check http://status.outriders.net for any potential Outages going forward. “We are continuing to explore all avenues of investigation re. stuttering issues, including working closely with NVIDIA to investigate Drivers. We hope to provide more news on this soon. “DX11 was intended to be a backup should DX12 have run into any issues, but we are aware that DX11 is not launching as intended. “We are looking into additional possibilities to enable this and hope to provide news tomorrow (Friday).” As mentioned above, there is a good chance that Outriders servers could go down again tonight, depending on how many more players log in. Rocky launches for online games are common and it wouldn’t be surprising if things continue to be wobbly for a few days. This follows news that Outriders Crossplay has been turned off due to a bug causing issues on PC.