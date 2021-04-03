Outriders internet connection error: Sign in issues on PC, Xbox and PS4 servers

Problems with Outriders servers continue today, with connection error issues expected throughout the weekend. The latest update from Square Enix is that servers have been restarted and brought back online.

However, disconnections are still happening across PS4, Xbox One and PC and more work is expected to be conducted over the next 48-hour to help stabilise and improve the gameplay experience.

While earlier today saw servers taken offline for maintenance, these latest outages are lasting a lot less time and are popping up intermittently.

ORIGINAL: Many Outriders fans are unable to play the game tonight, and it looks like issues are set to continue over the coming hours.

If you’re experiencing error messages referencing “Outriders internet connection error”, this is down to technical problems and not connected to a platform outage.

It probably has nothing to do with your own connection, or PC, Xbox, or PlayStation console setup.

The latest news from Square Enix is that they are currently investigating an issue that is affecting the availability of Core Game Components.

The good news is that the Outriders team are working to fix this as soon as possible, but that doesn’t mean things will be returning to normal just yet.