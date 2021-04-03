Outriders internet connection error: Sign in issues on PC, Xbox and PS4 servers

However, disconnections are still happening across PS4, Xbox One and PC and more work is expected to be conducted over the next 48-hour to help stabilise and improve the gameplay experience.
While earlier today saw servers taken offline for maintenance, these latest outages are lasting a lot less time and are popping up intermittently.
ORIGINAL: Many Outriders fans are unable to play the game tonight, and it looks like issues are set to continue over the coming hours.
If you’re experiencing error messages referencing “Outriders internet connection error”, this is down to technical problems and not connected to a platform outage.
It probably has nothing to do with your own connection, or PC, Xbox, or PlayStation console setup.
The latest news from Square Enix is that they are currently investigating an issue that is affecting the availability of Core Game Components.
The good news is that the Outriders team are working to fix this as soon as possible, but that doesn’t mean things will be returning to normal just yet.
“Server issues are still being investigated! We deeply apologize that coming back online is taking longer than expected – we are trying our best to ensure that we can safeguard against such issues in future and are therefore looking into root causes, not just symptoms.
This was followed by another message, revealing: “We are about to do the mother of all turn-it-off-and-on-again.
“This will take all servers offline for a short duration. The complete downage will allow us to rebuild and recover server infrastructure in order to bring it back into a healthy and stable state.”
And following this drastic action, there still seems to be problems with gamers connecting to the Outriders servers.
“While we don’t yet have a guaranteed fix or an ETA we are working on getting you back online asap. Please stay tuned!”
The good news is that this was shared a little while ago, meaning servers could return to normal before the end of the day in the UK.
However, with so many gamers looking to explore Outriders since it first launched, server problems are expected to continue during the weekend.
This could mean intermittent issues knocking players offline from time to time, depending on how many people try to access the game on Saturday and Sunday.
Offering a chunky demo for those who want to try it out, Outriders has already surpassed a million peak users on Steam, with plenty having tried it on consoles too.
Not only has Outriders proven popular in its early days, but Microsoft has also added it to the Xbox Game Pass for launch week.
This means you can download and play it as part of your subscription on Xbox One and Xbox Series X… as soon as servers are back online.
