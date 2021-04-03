Oxford United manager calls the police after goalkeeper 'headbutted' against Sunderland

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson says he called the police after his goalkeeper was allegedly headbutted during a half-time brawl against Sunderland. The U’s took the lead at the Stadium of Light through James Henry’s 21st-minute strike.

Sunderland levelled on the stroke of half-time and visiting manager Robinson was sent off just before the break.

Two late goals from Aiden McGeady and Max Power sealed all three points for the Black Cats.

And Robinson was fuming with that referee Trevor Kettle had not spotted the apparent headbutt.

“We’re waiting for the police to come,” Robinson revealed after the match. “My goalkeeper [Jack Stevens] was headbutted at half-time.

“It’s not right of me to give names.