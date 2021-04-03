NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Prince Harry 'will continue to serve the UK' insists pal and Strictly star JJ Chalmers

“Harry has made it very clear, not just throughout that interview but before it, that he wants to continue to serve the greater community – especially the ones he cares dearly about, including the armed forces community,” JJ remarked.

“Harry will continue to serve because he is a veteran and that is what he is doing now, albeit from a different place. All of us are in different places now.”

JJ added to The Sun: “It is veterans looking after the wider community. And we have shared that goal since we met.”

The Strictly star and Harry become good friends after meeting at Headley Court in 2014 and have remained in touch.

