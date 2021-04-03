PS Plus April 2021 free PS4 and PS5 games: Cheapest deal for Oddworld Soulstorm launch

Announced earlier this week, the next PS Plus free games line-up includes PlayStation exclusive Days Gone, as well as Zombie Army 4.
However, the real highlight is the launch of Oddworld Soulstorm, which is free to subscribers on the day of launch.
The free PS4 and PS5 games will be available to download on the morning of April 6.
To ensure you don’t miss out on another excellent selection of PlayStation Plus games, you might want to check out this incredible deal available at ShopTo.
The UK retailer is currently selling 12-month PlayStation Plus subscriptions for just £39.85, compared to £49.99 on PSN.
As a digital membership, the PS Plus subscription will be delivered immediately, which means you can use it to bag the latest batch of free PlayStation Plus games.
As a reminder, a PS Plus subscription is required for paid online multiplayer games like FIFA and Call of Duty.
The good thing about this particular deal is that you can stack it on top of your existing membership.
It’s a good way of saving cash if you’re a new subscriber, or if your current subscription is coming to an end.
If you take advantage of the deal now, you’ll have just enough time to pick up the March 2021 free PS Plus games.
A bumper month for PS Plus subscribers, the March games include Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Remnant From the Ashes, Farpoint, Maquette, and Destruction All-Stars.
“Oddworld: Soulstorm continues Abe’s evolutionary story,” reads the official description.
“You will learn that revolutions start small, but real and lasting change requires the power of many and the power of hope. And that opposing forces will use every means at their well-funded disposal, from propaganda to brute force, to beat back even the smallest uprising.”
Days Gone, on the other hand, is an open-world action game set in the American Midwest. The twist, however, is that the world is overrun by zombies.
“Unpredictable weather and different times of day and night can cause incredible danger and shocking surprises… and everything wants you dead. Devise your strategies as you customise weapons and skills, craft traps and upgrade your bike as you try and survive the unforgiving wilderness.”
Speaking of zombies, April’s final game is the enormously entertaining Zombie Army 4 from UK studio Rebellion.
“Hitler’s hordes are back for more in this spine-chilling shooter from the makers of Sniper Elite 4.
“Abominable occult enemies, epic weapons and a harrowing new campaign for 1-4 players await in 1940s Europe, as you fight to save humankind from undead Armageddon.
“Continue the alternate history of Zombie Army Trilogy in huge new levels, and uncover a sinister plan that takes the Survivor Brigade across Italy and beyond.”
