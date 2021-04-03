Rapper DMX rushed to hospital after 'drug overdose' leaves him in 'critical condition'

“Talking about your problems is viewed as a sign of weakness when actually it’s one of the bravest things you can do.

“One of the bravest things you can do is put it on the table, chop it up, and just let it out,” he told People’s Party with Talib Kweli.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, disclosed that the person who introduced him to hip-hop is the same person who handed him a cigarette laced with crack cocaine.

This unnamed person, whom he considered a mentor, declined to tell him that he was smoking a highly addictive substance.