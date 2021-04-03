NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Rapper DMX rushed to hospital after 'drug overdose' leaves him...

Celebrities

Rapper DMX rushed to hospital after 'drug overdose' leaves him in 'critical condition'

1 min

131views
111
16 shares, 111 points

“Talking about your problems is viewed as a sign of weakness when actually it’s one of the bravest things you can do. 

“One of the bravest things you can do is put it on the table, chop it up, and just let it out,” he told  People’s Party with Talib Kweli.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, disclosed that the person who introduced him to hip-hop is the same person who handed him a  cigarette laced with crack cocaine.

This unnamed person, whom he considered a mentor, declined to tell him that he was smoking a highly addictive substance.

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

111
16 shares, 111 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish