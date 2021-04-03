NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Russia fines Twitter for not removing posts

Technology

Russia fines Twitter for not removing posts

1 min

58views
48
10 shares, 48 points

A Russian court fined Twitter Friday for not removing posts that encouraged minors to participate in protests, The Associated Press reported[1]

The court’s ruling comes after Russian telecommunications watchdog pressured the platform[2] to remove the content or be blocked. 

The court found Twitter guilty on three counts of violating regulations on restricting unlawful content, ordering it to pay three fines adding up to 8.9 million rubles, or about $ 117,000, the AP reported. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A spokesperson for Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

The watchdog Roskomnadzor last month alleged Twitter had not taken down more than 3,000 posts containing banned content including information regarding drugs, child pornography and increasing suicide among minors. 

The watchdog also said at the time it would slow down Twitter’s upload speeds if it didn’t meet the Kremlin’s demands to remove the content. 

A spokesperson for Twitter at the time said the platform’s policies already outline a range of prohibited behavior including content that involves child sexual exploitation or promoting suicide or self-harm. 

References

  1. ^ The Associated Press reported (apnews.com)
  2. ^ pressured the platform (thehill.com)

[email protected] (Rebecca Klar)

, , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

48
10 shares, 48 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish