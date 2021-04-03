Sharon Stone health: The Golden Globe star had 'synthetic heroin' after suffering a stroke

“I was bleeding into my face, my brain, my head, and my spine,” she had written.
Sharon was given a one percent chance of survival, but was “one of the lucky few who beat the odds”.
After the brain attack, she had a “tilted walk”, where her right leg would drag along the floor.
READ MORE: Nathaniel Hall health: It’s A Sin actor describes his HIV diagnosis
“I was talking, not knowing I was stuttering, not realising that the walls didn’t really have blocks of colours on them.
“I’d lost directional hearing in my right ear… my right ear was so f’ed up that I had to turn my head to the left and watch people’s lips to understand what they were saying.
“I had an incomplete sense of what was going on around me… I had lost my short-term memory.”
DON’T MISS
Diabetes type 2 symptoms: Foot drop is a sign [INSIGHT]
Brazil variant symptoms: Full list of signs [TIPS]
How to lose visceral fat: Lifestyle interventions [ADVICE]
Her short-term memory issues even meant that’d she wouldn’t remember where she’d put down a teacup.
Sharon questioned if she’d ever be able to work again, but after being diagnosed with a brain seizure condition, she was put on helpful medication.
“As I sit here now, nearly two decades later, the right side of my head still hurts,” she confessed.
“I have all of the feeling again in my left leg,” she said, and she no longer stutters or hallucinates.
Stroke recovery
The NHS warned that a stoke can lead to “widespread and long-lasting problems”.
Examples of the psychological impact include depression and anxiety, but there are a whole range of difficulties one might face.
A stroke
A stroke occurs when the blood supply to the brain is cut off, causing brain cells to die.
This can happen rapidly, so it’s important to call 999 if you see any symptoms of a stroke:
- F – is one side of the face drooping? Is the person able to smile?
- A – can the person raise both arms at the same time and keep them there?
- S – is their speech slurred or garbled? Are they struggling to talk?
- T – time to call 999 immediately if you notice ANY of these signs
Sharon Stone is a guest on BBC One’s The Graham Norton Show, Friday April 2 at 10.45pm.
Read More
0 Comments