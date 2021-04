“That’s something like 140 bags per person, the equivalent of about 61,000 tonnes in total.

“They take longer than other bags to degrade in the environment, can damage wildlife, and are extremely visible when littered in our towns, parks and the countryside.”

Defra explained that since it introduced the scheme, the number of bags used has gone down by more than 80 percent in England.

Over the next 10 years, the benefits of the scheme are set to be great.

Read More