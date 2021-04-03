Spain holidays: Latest Foreign Office travel advice as Spain eases entry restrictions

“Only EU and Schengen state citizens, those who are legally resident in EU and associated Schengen states or Andorra, or those who can demonstrate through documentary evidence an essential need to enter Spain, will be allowed to enter the country.”
Permitted circumstances, as listed by the FCDO, include:
– Habitual residents of the European Union, Schengen States, Andorra, Monaco, The Vatican (Holy See) or San Marino; who are travelling to their country of residence and can duly accredit their residence status with documentary evidence.
– Holders of a long-stay visa issued by a Member State or Schengen Associated State, who are travelling onto said country.
– Health professionals, including health researchers, and elderly care professionals who are going to or returning from essential work.
DON’T MISS
– Diplomatic, consular, international organizations, military, civil protection and members of humanitarian organizations.
– Students enrolled in courses starting after 1 January 2021 who carry out their studies in an EU Member or Schengen state and who have the corresponding permit or visa and medical insurance, provided that they are travelling to the country where they are studying, and that entry occurs during the academic year or 15 days previous. Students who started an on-site or in-person course in Spain prior to 1 January 2021 will not require a permit or visa to enter, but should be prepared to provide evidence of this, such as a residence document or proof of enrolment and accommodation (dated prior to 1 January 2021).
– Highly skilled essential workers whose work cannot be postponed or carried out remotely, including participants in high-level sports events due to take place in Spain.
– People travelling for imperative family reasons who can demonstrate an essential need to travel. For further information, see the relevant Spanish legislation (in Spanish language only).
“This applies if you travel as a tourist, to visit family or friends, to attend business meetings, cultural or sports events, or for short-term studies or training
“If you are travelling to Spain and other Schengen countries without a visa, make sure your whole visit is within the 90-day limit.
“Visits to Schengen countries within the previous 180 days before you travel count towards your 90 days.”
0 Comments