Spain holidays: Latest Foreign Office travel advice as Spain eases entry restrictions

“Entry restrictions and testing requirements are currently in force for travel from the UK into Spain,” said the authority.

“Only EU and Schengen state citizens, those who are legally resident in EU and associated Schengen states or Andorra, or those who can demonstrate through documentary evidence an essential need to enter Spain, will be allowed to enter the country.”

Permitted circumstances, as listed by the FCDO, include:

– Habitual residents of the European Union, Schengen States, Andorra, Monaco, The Vatican (Holy See) or San Marino; who are travelling to their country of residence and can duly accredit their residence status with documentary evidence.

– Holders of a long-stay visa issued by a Member State or Schengen Associated State, who are travelling onto said country.

– Health professionals, including health researchers, and elderly care professionals who are going to or returning from essential work.

