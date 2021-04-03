NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Spain holidays: Latest Foreign Office travel advice as Spain eases...

Travel

Spain holidays: Latest Foreign Office travel advice as Spain eases entry restrictions

2 min

110views
90
14 shares, 90 points
Spain[1] holidays have been off the cards for several months. The country blocked UK arrivals back in December and only lifted the ban on March 30. Restrictions on who can enter Spain do still remain in place albeit eased.
“Entry restrictions and testing requirements are currently in force for travel from the UK into Spain,” said the authority.

“Only EU and Schengen state citizens, those who are legally resident in EU and associated Schengen states or Andorra, or those who can demonstrate through documentary evidence an essential need to enter Spain, will be allowed to enter the country.”

Permitted circumstances, as listed by the FCDO, include:

– Habitual residents of the European Union, Schengen States, Andorra, Monaco, The Vatican (Holy See) or San Marino; who are travelling to their country of residence and can duly accredit their residence status with documentary evidence.

– Holders of a long-stay visa issued by a Member State or Schengen Associated State, who are travelling onto said country.

– Health professionals, including health researchers, and elderly care professionals who are going to or returning from essential work.

DON’T MISS

– Transport personnel, seafarers and aeronautical personnel.

– Diplomatic, consular, international organizations, military, civil protection and members of humanitarian organizations.

– Students enrolled in courses starting after 1 January 2021 who carry out their studies in an EU Member or Schengen state and who have the corresponding permit or visa and medical insurance, provided that they are travelling to the country where they are studying, and that entry occurs during the academic year or 15 days previous. Students who started an on-site or in-person course in Spain prior to 1 January 2021 will not require a permit or visa to enter, but should be prepared to provide evidence of this, such as a residence document or proof of enrolment and accommodation (dated prior to 1 January 2021).

– Highly skilled essential workers whose work cannot be postponed or carried out remotely, including participants in high-level sports events due to take place in Spain.

– People travelling for imperative family reasons who can demonstrate an essential need to travel. For further information, see the relevant Spanish legislation (in Spanish language only).

“You can travel to countries in the Schengen area for up to 90 days in any 180-day period without a visa,” said the FCDO.

“This applies if you travel as a tourist, to visit family or friends, to attend business meetings, cultural or sports events, or for short-term studies or training

“If you are travelling to Spain and other Schengen countries without a visa, make sure your whole visit is within the 90-day limit.

“Visits to Schengen countries within the previous 180 days before you travel count towards your 90 days.”

References

  1. ^ Spain (www.express.co.uk)
, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

90
14 shares, 90 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish