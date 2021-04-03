'The girl who never gave up': Huston-Tillotson student shot and killed in her own apartment

Editor’s Note: The video included in this story is from a March 31 APD media briefing about the shooting.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police identified the woman killed in a reported shooting at a northwest Austin apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

The Austin Police Department said she was Natalia Monet Cox, 21. She was pronounced dead at the Colonial Grand at Canyon Pointe apartment complex on North Farm-to-Market 620.

Huston-Tillotson University confirmed to KXAN in a statement Thursday that Monet was a senior at the school. She was a biology major on her way to becoming an exotic animal veterinarian, according to HTU.

She was also president of the Pre-Alumni Council, secretary of the Alpha Kappa Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., sat on the executive board of Deeds Not Words and held an internship with Texas Parks and Wildlife for two years.

President Colette Pierce Burnette personally extends her deep condolences and prayers to the Cox family, ‘Natalia was a brilliant and spirited young woman whose rays of light illuminated and brought warmth to every individual she encountered — Natalia Monet Cox, you are forever missed.’

-Huston-Tillotson University

Natalia Monet Cox (Huston-Tillotson University Photo)

Before Huston-Tillotson, Natalia Cox was making a name for herself in small-town Melissa, Texas.

Natalia’s friends remember her as the girl who never gave up

Natalia’s friends held her in highest regard. They recalled stories of how she always wanted to just make people’s lives’ better, whether through just laughter or doing nice things for them.

“The goal of Natalia was to make other people happy,” said Natalie Courtney. “She was also really prominent in trying to push for diversity where it wasn’t.”

“Everyone in the community knew her, and everyone’s heart is breaking right now,” said Reese Murphy.

One friend, Jessica Gonzales, recalled a time where she helped a complete stranger during a rain storm.

“There this one time we were driving around and it was pouring down rain. She told me to pull over. She ended up giving her letterman to this homeless man. She was just always that person to go above and beyond,” Gonzales said.

Perhaps the hardest part is not getting that next time to talk with a friend after a tragedy like this one

“I remember the last time I talked to her I said I was so proud of her and her accomplishments. I didn’t know that would be our last conversation,” said Nadia Monroe.

“Natalie Cox was a light in the world that will never be replaced. She was destined for pure greatness,” said Claire Morrison. “She was one of my biggest role models and inspirations, and I know many would say the same.”

The 911 call came in at 2:43 a.m., police said. Callers reported the sounds of a door being kicked in, then several gunshots, a woman screaming and someone running away and leaving in a car.

When officers got there, they saw an apartment front door that looked like it had been forced open. Police said when officers went inside, they found Cox in one of the bedrooms with apparent gunshot wounds to her body.

Police said officers tried to save her, but once Austin-Travis County EMS took over and assessed her condition, she was pronounced dead at 3:04 a.m. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will do an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Investigators are developing leads toward a possible suspect, APD said. The case is still open. This is the 20th homicide for the City of Austin so far this year.

Anyone with information can call APD Homicide at (512) 974-8477. A $ 1,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest.

