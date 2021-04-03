NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

The most luxurious retreats in Great Britain to escape to...

Travel

The most luxurious retreats in Great Britain to escape to when travel restrictions lift

Many people will have been lucky enough to have saved money over lockdown, thanks to reduced or no commute costs and no opportunities to socialise. After a year of staring at the same four walls, it makes sense, then, to treat yourself to a luxury break – and Booking.com have shared the top five across Great Britain with Express.co.uk.
Cliveden House, Taplow[1]

5 star, 8.8 guest rating

The hotel where Megan Markle stayed the night before her wedding, Cliveden House is rich with royal history.

First built in 1666, today it has 47 rooms each furnished with antiques and handmade beds.

A palace with a modern touch, Cliveden House boasts the Great Hall with a grandiose fireplace and cathedral-high ceilings, as well as a modern spa with external hot tubs.

Château Rhianfa, Menai Bridge[2]

5 star, 8.7 guest rating

Set in a Grade II listed Victorian villa with its own private beach and views over the Menai Straits and Snowdonia National Park, Château Rhianfa is an unforgettable luxury staycation.

The country house has three acres of grounds, including tennis court, spa and wine cellar – where wine tasting experiences are available.

The Balmoral Hotel, Edinburgh[3]

5 star, 9.4 guest rating

For a truly royal stay, stay at famous The Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh. First opening in 1902, The Balmoral now features three restuarants, two bars, a spa featuring five treatments rooms and a Turkish steam room, as well as an exercise studio.

This hotel in the heart of Edinburgh provides the ultimate indulgent staycation.

The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa, Bath[4]

5 star, 8.9 guest rating

This magnificent hotel is a landmark of Bath, the Royal Crescent offers world-class service and features an 18th century style décor.

Embrace Bath from the comfort of the hotel in the stunning Bath House spa, with relaxation pool, salty therapy treatments, steam room and sauna.

Guests can dine at the Dower House restaurant, or enjoy a traditional afternoon tea in the picturesque landscaped gardens.

This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about.

