Third time’s a charm: Dustin Poirier inks deal to meet UFC knockout victim Conor McGregor in trilogy showdown on July 10 – report

A third fight between top-ranked UFC lightweights Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier appeared to move a step closer on Friday amid reports that Poirier has signed his bout agreement for what promises to be a telling rubber match.

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Poirier has signed his contract for the second sequel in their seven-year long rivalry for a bout expected to take place at UFC 264 on July 10.

That will come just months after their second meeting in January, when Louisiana’s Poirier became the first man to defeat McGregor by strikes in either mixed martial arts or the Irishman’s sole professional boxing match, which came against Floyd Mayweather in August 2017.

McGregor has yet to sign his contract but sources close to the matter state that he has all but agreed to do so, after he almost immediately indicated his interest in a third fight following his defeat at UFC 257.

The Dubliner was victorious in their first fight in 2014, besting Poirier by first-round TKO in a featherweight contest.

There is little indication yet as to where the fight might take place, though it appears likely that it will be housed in a venue which will allow fans to attend.

The UFC has recently announced the reintroduction of fan attendance at upcoming events in Jacksonville, Florida and Houston, Texas.

The fight is expected to be among the most lucrative in UFC history, with Poirier chasing McGregor instead of an opportunity to win the vacant UFC lightweight world title – with his spot in that fight going to Michael Chandler, who will face the surging Charles Oliveira later this year.

The winner of McGregor vs. Poirier III will almost certainly be thrust into contention to face the winner of the Chandler-Oliveira bout.

The UFC has yet to officially announce the bout but further word is expected once McGregor and the UFC agree on terms. Promotion president Dana White had confirmed at a recent press conference that talks were underway.

