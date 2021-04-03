This Week on Xbox: April 2, 2021





We know you’re busy and might miss out on all the exciting things we’re talking about on Xbox Wire every week. If you’ve got a few minutes, we can help remedy that. We’ve pared down the past week’s news into one easy-to-digest article for all things Xbox! Or, if you’d rather watch than read, you can feast your eyes on our weekly video show above. Come back every Friday to find out what’s happening This Week on Xbox!

MLB The Show 21 is Coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day One

With another thrilling Opening Day in the books, Major League Baseball fans around the world were treated to all the nail biters, dingers, and bat flips they could handle when teams took the field to kick off the 2021 season. But if you thought that was all the big news… Read more

Get a Hit Before They Hit You in Knockout City

High above Knockout City, a single voice narrates the epic dodgebrawl battles unfolding below. After all, when you’re a radio DJ broadcasting from the moon, you need a really good show. And where better to find it than KO City… Read more





Backward Compatibility Reaches the Clouds for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members

There’s a magical moment when you open up Kameo, an original launch title for Xbox 360, and it shows you last played in 2008, and you’re able to jump right back into the game like you never left. There’s also a sense of reward when you’re able to go back and… Read more

ExoMecha Coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in August 2021

The clock is ticking. I’m so excited to announce that ExoMecha, a free-to-play online competitive first-person shooter, has introduced its new trailer (above) and our game will be available in August 2021 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One! Learn more about ExoMecha… Read more





Outriders Available Now with Xbox Game Pass

Today marks a momentous occasion for Outriders — the full game is out now on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One and with Xbox Game Pass! Many of you played the free Outriders demo, so you know exactly what you’re in for. If this is the first time you’re hearing about… Read more

Smokin’ Hot Multiplayer Firefighting Game Embr Coming to Xbox This Summer

Having brought its signature style of frantic, frenetic, and, yes, fantastically fun online multiplayer to Early Access on PC last year, Curve Digital and Muse Games can now announce that Embr will make the leap to Xbox One this Summer… Read more





Rare’s Craig Duncan Talks Backward Compatibility and Cloud Gaming

Today, we shared the exciting news that 16 backward compatible titles will be coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming, including classics like Viva Pinata, Fable II, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, and Banjo-Kazooie. That’s right: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now tap… Read more

Black Desert: New Sage Class Update

Today, Black Desert is unleashing the scholarly Sage. Before you jump back in, I want to ask you some questions. First, is knowledge power? Do the secrets of the Ancients hold the keys to tomorrow? Can one hero’s research save a world? To set the tone… Read more





Descenders to be Optimized for Xbox Series X|S This Summer

Hey everyone! It’s Pip here, marketing lead at publisher No More Robots, and I’m here to finally announce something that loads of you have been asking us for: Descenders on Xbox Series X|S! We’re thrilled with what the new Xbox consoles are capable of… Read more

PC Building Simulator: Mega Update Available Now

Hello PC Builders! Over the last few months, we’ve been hard at work bringing the ultimate PC building experience to Xbox One, overhauling much of the existing game. Our latest update to PC Building Simulator is available now, bringing heaps of new… Read more





The Elder Scrolls Online to be Optimized for Xbox Series X|S on June 8

Arriving June 8 as a digital download, The Elder Scrolls Online will be Optimized for Xbox Series X|S and will utilize the native power of the consoles to dramatically boost the game’s fidelity and performance. These visual enhancements include improvements to the… Read more

Free Play Days – The Elder Scrolls Online Tamriel Unlimited, Hunt: Showdown, and Steel Rats

Embark on an adventure with a massive online community, hunt down nightmarish creatures, or engage in octane-fueled motorbike combat, all in this weekend’s Free Play Days. The Elder Scrolls Online Tamriel Unlimited, Hunt: Showdown, and Steel Rats are all… Read more





Narita Boy: Exploring the Aesthetic of Nostalgia

When I decided to create Narita Boy, I knew it had to be the game I wanted to play, not the game I thought would please thousands of people. I don’t know them, and they don’t know me. Narita Boy had to be a tribute to my childhood. I realized that my love for… Read more

Chivalry 2 Comes to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on June 8

Prepare to return to the ultimate medieval battlefield! Sharpen your sword and don your best armor — the long-awaited sequel to the 2012 smash hit Chivalry: Medieval Warfare is nearly here. Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer, first-person slasher inspired by epic medieval… Read more





Celebrate the Best of Roblox at the 8th Annual Bloxy Awards

The Bloxy Awards have returned to Roblox! For those who are unfamiliar, the Bloxys are all about bringing our entire global community together to celebrate some of the greatest Roblox experiences, videos, and creators of the year. It’s a… Read more

Dead by Daylight’s All-Kill Chapter Takes Center Stage

Think you know what a traditional Dead by Daylight chapter looks like? Think again. With our latest release, we’re taking a hard left off the classic horror highway to explore the world of K-Pop. And while the colors may be a little brighter on the surface, in true… Read more





Introducing the No Man’s Sky: Expeditions Update

Our next update, No Man’s Sky: Expeditions, launches today and gives players a whole new way to explore together. If you are a returning player looking for a fresh start, an experienced explorer looking to recapture the awe of your first moments in No Man’s Sky… Read more

A New Champion Arrives To Unite The Realm in the Latest Paladins Update

As the cosmic entity Yagorath devours everything in her path, the Realm struggles to fight back and survive her terrifying assault. However, in its darkest hour, a new force steps onto the battlefield to stand against the corruption of The Maw and bring hope back to the Realm… Read more





New Games with Gold for April 2021

The April Games with Gold lineup is here! On Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, battle mythical beasts in Vikings: Wolves of Midgard, and drive heavy big rigs to victory in Truck Racing Championship. And for our classic lineup via Backward Compatibility, step into the… Read more

Smite Celebrates its 7th Birthday with New Update

The new Smite Update: Talons of Tyranny brings a Birthday Bash, a new event, a purrrfect Battle Pass and more — available now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S! Smite turned lucky number 7 on March 25, and we want to spend it with you! To celebrate, we’ve added… Read more





Introducing the Designed for Xbox Limited Series Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Headphones

At Xbox, we believe providing choice to our players is critical in delivering quality gaming experiences across all our products and services. We know how important immersive audio is to keep you connected and being connected is more important… Read more

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale Available Now

Welcome to the world of El Hijo – A Wild West Tale, where one boy must brave the odds to find his mother and reunite what’s left of his family. As the boy, you will have to sneak your way through 30 increasingly difficult levels on a treacherous journey… Read more





Next Week on Xbox: April 6 to 9

Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! Here we cover all the new games coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PC as well as upcoming Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be released [email protected] titles! Get more details on the games below and click their… Read more

Monster Train: The Last Divinity DLC Available Now

Monster Train has launched their new DLC, The Last Divinity, introducing the sixth clan and a seriously huge final end boss. And there’s more, like a whole new resource system called Pac Shards, letting you merge two of your favorite units into one… Read more