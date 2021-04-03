Type 2 diabetes symptoms: Dr Sarah Jarvis points out three of the 'most common' clues

Women who have a waist measurement of 31.5 inches (80cm) or more are classified as at risk.
Men who have a waist measurement of 37 inches (94cm) or more are also at risk.
Increased blood sugar levels can have short-term and long-term consequences.
Persistently raised blood sugar levels can lead to blood vessel damage, and may lead to:
- Impotence
- Foot ulcers
- Nerve damage
- Vision problems
- Kidney damage
- Hardening of the arteries
- Angina
- Heart attacks
- Stroke
- Poor circulation
The earlier type 2 diabetes is diagnosed, the sooner treatment can begin and the less damage that will be done.
A blood test arranged by your doctor can check blood sugar levels, giving a definite diagnosis.
“What you eat is absolutely central to your blood glucose control, as well as your general health.
“Lose weight if you are overweight… and do some physical activity regularly,” she added.
Anything “more vigorous” and “more often” than 30 minutes of brisk walking, five times per week, is “even better” for controlling blood sugar levels.
Read More
0 Comments