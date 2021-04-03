Warning for EE, Vodafone, O2 and Three customers – check your bill now

The issue of having too much data has been exacerbated by the current health crisis which means most people have been staying at home and connected to fixed-line broadband rather than using their phone signal.
Which? says that it conducted its research in February and found that across both SIM-only and pay-monthly contract users in the past 12 months, 44 percent of respondents have a data allowance of 10GB or more (including unlimited). But when it comes to actual use, 47 percent use less than 3GB and 72 percent use 5GB or less.
If you are out of contract it’s definitely worth checking your bill and seeing exactly what you use each month as you could save a considerable amount of money. It’s also worth shopping around as there are networks that offer the ability to carry over spare data. Sky Mobile, for example, is one operator that has a ‘Piggybank’ option where unused data can be stored and used at a later date.
If you’re unsure what data you’ll need when we all get back out on the road another option is to switch to a provider that doesn’t have a long-term, contact to sign up to.
SMARTY • 4GB DATA – £6 per month
TESCO MOBILE • 6GB – £6 per month
SKY MOBILE • 7GB – £8 per month
VODAFONE • 4GB – £6 per month
VIRGIN MOBILE • 3GB – £6 per month
