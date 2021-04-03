Wellerman star Nathan Evans on possible team up with Brian May after Queen legend's hints

“Well it IS a kind of sea-faring song – written while sailing on the Milky Way, about 118 years in the future, I guess. What d’ye think ? “Don’t you hear my call…? Bri.’”
While on another occasion the music legend wrote: “I’d enjoy doing something serious with Nathan some time, if the planets aligned … Bri.”
But now Express.co.uk have caught up with both the Queen legend and rising star. Speaking with Brian first about the possibility of the two musicians teaming up, he admitted: “I think it could happen.”
“To be honest I’m always wary of pushing myself… it’s nice when things happen naturally.
“But I really like what he’s done to the world of current music. A new fresh slant – but grounded in solid history.”
After sharing these comments with Evans, he replied: “Ah nice! That’s amazing. Ah, that’s fantastic, I’ll need to get in touch with him and see if we can work something out.”
The Wellerman star also shared that he intends to release his debut studio album this year, one that will have a variety of music on it.
The 26-year-old said: “I’ve been writing amid all the craziness of the charts. I’ve been recording new music and writing as well, so it’s going to be a mixture of different stuff.
“I’ve got some sea shanties recorded and I’ve got some proper songs that I wrote myself recorded.”
“They don’t treat me any different. I imagine if I was a bit younger around 18 or 19 it may be a bit different.”
Aside from an album, Evans is heading off on tour this December, performing in Dublin, Manchester, London and Glasgow, before travelling across Europe in January.
