Why iOS 14.5 could spell good news for your iPhone battery life

Apple is hard at work on the next version of its iPhone operating system, iOS 14.5. The Californian company has rolled out a new beta version to developers to iron-out any issues before the update ships to millions of iPhone owners in the coming weeks. Interestingly, Apple has sprinkled a couple of exciting new features into this new beta, which weren’t previously available in iOS 14.5.

In fact, iOS 14.5 looks to be shaping up to be one of the biggest updates in a while. One of the new additions will be handy for any iPhone owners frustrated with their battery life. Yes, if your iPhone battery is draining faster than expected, Apple will “recalibrate” its battery life estimates to provide a more accurate estimate of how much juice is left in the tank.

Unfortunately, iPhone 11, 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max seem to be the only handsets eligible for this process in the current beta version of iOS 14.5.

With any luck, Apple will add support for more iPhone ranges in subsequent beta versions or updates to iOS. As the battery cell inside your smartphone ages, the battery life estimate can be thrown. As a result, you might find your smartphone dying when iOS tells you there is still 10% left in the tank.

Based on the latest beta, the recalibration process will be automatic and will take place in the background, so you won’t need to dig deep into the Settings menu to find a button to kickstart the process. Sadly, the entire process takes a little time.

