Why iOS 14.5 could spell good news for your iPhone battery life

Unfortunately, iPhone 11, 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max seem to be the only handsets eligible for this process in the current beta version of iOS 14.5.
With any luck, Apple will add support for more iPhone ranges in subsequent beta versions or updates to iOS. As the battery cell inside your smartphone ages, the battery life estimate can be thrown. As a result, you might find your smartphone dying when iOS tells you there is still 10% left in the tank.
Based on the latest beta, the recalibration process will be automatic and will take place in the background, so you won’t need to dig deep into the Settings menu to find a button to kickstart the process. Sadly, the entire process takes a little time.
MORE LIKE THIS
Apple will now teach you top iPhone and iPad tips and tricks at home
Battery life is always one of the biggest issues with any smartphones. As so much of our lives have become dependent on these pocket-sized gadgets – from paying at the check-out, tracking our fitness, online shopping, social media, and keeping in touch with friends and family – making sure you have enough battery to get you through the end of the day is essential.
With any luck, iOS 14.5 will make the battery life estimates more accurate for millions of iPhone 11 owners. It’s unclear when the next iOS update will begin rolling out, but fingers crossed, there isn’t much longer to wait.
The news comes as Apple announced the date for its next developers conference, dubbed WWDC, when it’s likely to offer a sneak peek at the next-generation upgrades to its operating systems, including iOS 15. Here’s hoping Apple will use this next update to bring more functionality to the widgets introduced last year, as well as new camera and Siri features.
As you’d expect, Express.co.uk will have all the news from WWDC 2021 when it arrives in June 2021, so stay tuned.
0 Comments