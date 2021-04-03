Williamson County Sherriff's Office investigating death of man charged with killing police officer

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Detectives with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man who was recently released from custody while on life support.

WCSO says Raul Ramos Martinez , who was arrested and incarcerated in February 2018, died at a local hospital on Friday, after being on life support for underlying medical issues since March 16.

Martinez reportedly visited the hospital due to underlying medical issues on several occasions during his incarceration. After his March placement on life support, WCSO says the Martinez family petitioned the county to release him from custody so medical care could be decided.

The request was granted on Friday. Martinez died shortly after.

Martinez was arrested back on February 25, 2018, in relation to the death of Round Rock Police Officer Charles Whites . Whites, a veteran officer, was working a traffic crash when he was hit by the vehicle Martinez was driving.

Martinez was charged with felony intoxication assault/manslaughter with a vehicle. Round Rock Police said he was on prescription medication on the morning of the crash.

WCSO, in cooperation with other local departments, says it’s investigating the matter out of an abundance of caution due to his extended time in Williamson County custody. The county has also requested the Texas Rangers perform an independent investigation.

Russell Falcon