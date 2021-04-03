WW1 brigadier single-handedly held up Germans for 2 hours so troops could withdraw

Instead, the 40-year-old’s death near Manancourt, France, on March 23, 1918 earned him a Distinguished Service Order for “devotion to duty”.
The citation reveals Bgd Hunt’s remarkable gallantry took place during the opening skirmishes of the German Spring Offensive. Under rifle and machine gun fire, he held the line while directing his men and other units to buy them time.
It adds: “He showed an utter disregard for his own personal safety…he held up the enemy for two hours when his flanks were exposed, and then succeeded in withdrawing his men.”
The Lieutenant Colonel who assumed command afterwards said: “He died a most magnificent death. I sincerely hope they will give him his Victoria Cross.
“I feel certain that no greater acts of heroism were ever performed.”
Boer War veteran Bgd Hunt already had a chest full of medals and they are expected to fetch upwards of £8,000 on Wednesday through Spink & Son in London.
