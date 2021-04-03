Xbox Series X vs PS5: Sony developed MLB The Show 21 heads to Game Pass on Day One

The major Xbox games news comes after earlier this week another AAA third-party title – Square Enix’s Outriders – also became available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.
The latest big games announcement from the Xbox team was highlighted by Larry Hryb (aka Major Nelson) who tweeted: “MLB The Show 21 is coming to @XboxGamePass on day one and will be available on April 20 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as well as on Android phones and tablets via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) for Ultimate members”.
The announcement is even more surprising considering this is the first time the MLB The Show series has ever launched on a format outside of PlayStation.
However, in 2019 it was announced the MLB The Show series was heading to “additional console platforms beyond PlayStation platforms”, with this happening as early as 2021.
The news has delighted Xbox fans, who responded to Major Nelson’s announcement.
On Twitter one Xbox gamer wrote: “My man! Who would have every guessed this would have ever happened???”
While another posted: “Genuinely shocked by this one. Can’t wait to play!”
And one added: “This is incredible news WOW”.
“As we said from the beginning, this is an incredible moment for all of us and bringing the franchise to more players and baseball fans is something that we at MLB, MLB Players, Inc., and Xbox are all excited about. We can’t wait for Xbox fans to experience the fastest, deepest, and most intense moment-to-moment baseball action yet. With pinpoint pitching, brand new fielding mechanics, and gameplay styles, Xbox gamers are in for a treat when MLB The Show 21 launches on April 20.”
0 Comments