Xbox Series X vs PS5: Sony developed MLB The Show 21 heads to Game Pass on Day One

Xbox fans have been delivered some massive news today with Microsoft announcing that the Sony-made hit baseball sim MLB The Show 21 will be arriving on Xbox Game Pass on Day One. MLB The Show 21 will be available on Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S players when the baseball game, made by Sony’s San Diego Studio, launches on April 20. MLB The Show 21 will also be available on Android phones and tablets via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) for Ultimate members.

Whichever format you’re on, whether it’s current or next-gen, you’ll get the version tailor made for your console with MLB The Show 21 Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S standard editions included with Xbox Game Pass. The major Xbox games news comes after earlier this week another AAA third-party title – Square Enix’s Outriders – also became available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. The latest big games announcement from the Xbox team was highlighted by Larry Hryb (aka Major Nelson) who tweeted: “MLB The Show 21 is coming to @XboxGamePass on day one and will be available on April 20 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as well as on Android phones and tablets via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) for Ultimate members”. The announcement is even more surprising considering this is the first time the MLB The Show series has ever launched on a format outside of PlayStation.

The PlayStation Studios game has been exclusive to Sony consoles ever since the series launched back in 2006 on the PS2. However, in 2019 it was announced the MLB The Show series was heading to “additional console platforms beyond PlayStation platforms”, with this happening as early as 2021. The news has delighted Xbox fans, who responded to Major Nelson’s announcement. On Twitter one Xbox gamer wrote: “My man! Who would have every guessed this would have ever happened???” While another posted: “Genuinely shocked by this one. Can’t wait to play!” And one added: “This is incredible news WOW”.