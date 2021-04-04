NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Alan Titchmarsh shares bulb care tips to 'guarantee daffodil flowers next year'

Alan Titchmarsh shares bulb care tips to 'guarantee daffodil flowers next year'

1 min

134views
The gardening expert continued: “A handful or two of this stuff, which smells wonderfully earthy, sprinkled around each clump of grass that surrounds it and allow the rains to wash it in.

“A couple of handfuls to a clump is not too generous and that way the combination of taking off those seed heads allowing the sun to photosynthesise through the leaves and stalks that feed the bulbs, and using fertiliser around them will guarantee you flowers next year.”

However, if you really don’t like the look of your brown daffodil heads, then you can put them in plant beds with other foliage.

This means when the daffodils flower, they will look vibrant and beautiful.

