Baking soda shampoo: How to make a natural hair growth treatment at home

It’s been used as a natural deodorant and cleanser for hundreds of years, and it has numerous other benefits.
Regularly adding baking soda to your diet could help to improve your digestion, as well as lower your risk of fungal infections.
You can give your hair more volume by simply adding a baking soda shampoo to your shower routine, it’s been claimed.
“This recipe is so simple and can give your hair body and volume without stripping your scalp of its much-needed natural oils.
“At first, you may notice that your hair is a bit oilier than usual. Give it a little time to adjust and balance.
“Also, because you are used to the foaming action of most shampoos, this method may seem odd at first. Give it time and you will love the results.”
