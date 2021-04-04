Baking soda shampoo: How to make a natural hair growth treatment at home

Baking soda is most commonly used for baking, but it also has a number of health benefits, it’s been claimed. Simply making a baking soda shampoo could be key to boosting the volume of your hair.

Baking soda is more commonly known as bicarbonate of soda in the UK, and it’s generally known for its alkaline properties.

It’s been used as a natural deodorant and cleanser for hundreds of years, and it has numerous other benefits.

Regularly adding baking soda to your diet could help to improve your digestion, as well as lower your risk of fungal infections.

You can give your hair more volume by simply adding a baking soda shampoo to your shower routine, it’s been claimed.

READ MORE: Lynsey Crombie shares how to use bicarbonate of soda to clean grout