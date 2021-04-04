Beer brewing sim is about to become your new favourite PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch game

We’ve had games about dungeons, dragons, aliens and monsters, as well as mischievous geese, goats and even mosquitos.

Bizarrely, however, we’ve never had a game about beer… until now.

Brewmaster is a new game coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC in 2022.

Described as “an authentic home brewing simulator”, Brewmaster will teach players the art of crafting beer and brewing at home.

Players will control every aspect of the brewing and bottling process, from creating recipes to designing labels.

“Discover, learn, and master the art of homebrewing in the ultimate celebration of craft beer,” reads the official description.

“From perfecting authentic, chemistry-driven brewing techniques to bottling and labelling, become an ultimate brewmaster in the first ever realistic beer brewing experience.”

Players will be able to enter their virtual beers in friendly competitions, and can earn tokens to upgrade their equipment.