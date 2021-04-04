Beer brewing sim is about to become your new favourite PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch game

Bizarrely, however, we’ve never had a game about beer… until now.
Brewmaster is a new game coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC in 2022.
Described as “an authentic home brewing simulator”, Brewmaster will teach players the art of crafting beer and brewing at home.
Players will control every aspect of the brewing and bottling process, from creating recipes to designing labels.
“Discover, learn, and master the art of homebrewing in the ultimate celebration of craft beer,” reads the official description.
“From perfecting authentic, chemistry-driven brewing techniques to bottling and labelling, become an ultimate brewmaster in the first ever realistic beer brewing experience.”
Players will be able to enter their virtual beers in friendly competitions, and can earn tokens to upgrade their equipment.
“Enter friendly competitions, earn beer tokens, and upgrade your equipment to become an even better brewer.”
Developer Sold Out Games has even posted a new trailer outlining what fans can expect from the upcoming release. You can watch the trailer below.
Likewise, Sold Out Games has revealed a full list of features coming to the upcoming game.
Create your recipe: Built for complete beginners to beer aficionados alike, learn the basics of the beer brewing process with a range of recipes to choose from, or get creative with total freedom to brew your own unique flavours.
Set up your home brewery: Create the ideal space to spend relaxing hours making your perfect beer. Unlock your favourite equipment and decorate your brewing space.
Brew your dream beer: With a wide variety of different types of beer, including wheats, blondes, stouts, IPAs and more. Perfect recipes, improve the taste, design your own labels, and submit your beers to local competitions.
Refine your craft: Tweak and personalise every element of your beer and boost your renown at beer festivals. As your work becomes respected, submit to local breweries for batch production, expand your network, and unlock bigger jobs and more challenging recipes.
Realistic and authentic: Brewmaster is a detailed, authentic game driven by a simulation of real brewing chemistry and a deep understanding of the real-life fermentation processes. That doesn’t mean you have to have a degree in chemistry. The hard formulas happen behind the scenes, allowing you to focus on the best bits of beer brewing fun.
