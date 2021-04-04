Camping and caravan holidays: What to pack for your campsite getaway – expert tips

“The first question to ask yourself – and answer, honestly – is ‘How Bear Grylls am I, really?'” explained founder Dan Yates.

“If it helps, grade yourself on a scale of one (can’t survive a night away from home without a hotel’s pillow menu) to ten (surviving alone on a desert island).

“That will help you to narrow down your choices. ‘Almost-wild’ camping is huge this summer, with more than 170 pop-up farm campsites added so far on Pitchup.com to meet increasing demand, but some are pretty basic so it’s important to know whether you’ll be able to cope with a compost toilet and no electric hook-up.

“Great news though in that there’s plenty of more luxury accommodation on offer too – from heated yurts to fully-furnished log cabins.”

