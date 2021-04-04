Camping and caravan holidays: What to pack for your campsite getaway – expert tips

“If it helps, grade yourself on a scale of one (can’t survive a night away from home without a hotel’s pillow menu) to ten (surviving alone on a desert island).
“That will help you to narrow down your choices. ‘Almost-wild’ camping is huge this summer, with more than 170 pop-up farm campsites added so far on Pitchup.com to meet increasing demand, but some are pretty basic so it’s important to know whether you’ll be able to cope with a compost toilet and no electric hook-up.
“Great news though in that there’s plenty of more luxury accommodation on offer too – from heated yurts to fully-furnished log cabins.”
Yates advised: “When buying a tent, it’s worth noting that a one-person tent might be a tight fit unless you’re of slight build.
“Likewise, for a couple happy to cuddle up, a three-person tent is probably just enough, once you’ve allowed a bit of space to store extra kit inside.
“Always ‘go large’ if you can, there’s no harm in having a little extra space under the canvas.”
“If you’re planning daily barbecues, check in advance that your site allows them on-site, as not all do,” said Yates.
“Make sure you take your own cooking tools, crockery and cutlery, including the all-important corkscrew and tin opener.
“For easier options, book a site with an on-site restaurant, or close to a pub – it’s a great way to explore the local area (and means you don’t need to worry about taking a washing-up bowl too!).
Campers also need to consider how they’ll keep things dry.
“It might be the height of summer, but it’s still the UK, so rain is a very real possibility and you’d do well to be prepared,” warned Yates.
“Keep your electrical items to a minimum, and as with food and drink, make the most of the car for safe storage.
“Larger plastic bags are also very useful for keeping damp clothes and shoes separate (and they’ll help to keep your tent cleaner and fresher too).”
It’s also vital you pack a waterproof jacket and more than one set of clothes just in case the weather takes a turn for the worse.
Camping or glamping, Yates recommends every holidaymaker packs the following:
Pocket torch – preferably wind up
Earplugs
Eyeshades
Resealable waterproof bags
Warm clothes
Change of clothes
Battery-operated hand fan
