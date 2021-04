If cancer is diagnosed, treatment will depend on whether it’s colon or rectal cancer, and the stage of the cancer.

The main treatment options for colon cancer are surgery and chemotherapy.

Surgery

In the early stages of colon cancer, the surgeon can remove the cancer from the bowel along a border of healthy tissue; this is known as a local resection.

Alternatively, the surgeon might remove all or part of the colon that contains the tumours; this is known as a colectomy.

Read More