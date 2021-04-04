NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Daily horoscope for April 4: Your star sign reading, astrology...

Daily horoscope for April 4: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

The Moon will spend the day in the energetic Capricorn. Much of this energy will be passed on to you, giving you a zest for life. Capricorn also gives off an air of discipline and responsibility.
Your drive, coupled with your energy, will set you in good stead for the week ahead.

There will also be a sextile aspect between the Moon and Neptune.

The interaction between the two can give you a boost in your creativity.

If you have been in a bit of a lull lately, use your creativity to come up with a solution.

It will also make you more sensitive to the energy in the air, so take note.

However, the Moon squares with the Sun, so think about what you want.

When the Moon and the Sun square, what you want could be different than what you need.

Be sure to fight the negative desires and only take on what you need.

But the Moon will also square with Venus, which can bring its own set of challenges.

This could mean you are apprehensive about forming new relationships today.

You could find yourself being defensive towards those you care about today.

It might also be a struggle for you to talk about your feelings for others.

