Daily horoscope for April 5: Your star sign reading, astrology

Life & Style

Daily horoscope for April 5: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

The astrologer continued: “The Aquarius Moon also Sextiles Mercury, the Communication Planet and Chiron, the Wounded Healer – and both of those are in Aries.

“So you feel positive, you feel powerful, you feel like ka pioneer, like you’re a leader in your own life and that it’s really up to you to make changes, and you’re not going to look to other people to give you permission or to do it for you.

“So you’re really, really empowered and really able to affect change on Monday.”

The astrologer also expects there to be some disruptive news on the way.

