Dan Walker is 'a nasty piece of work fighting to...

Celebrities

Dan Walker is 'a nasty piece of work fighting to get out', Piers Morgan swipes at rival

Piers stated: “My supremely virtuous former breakfast TV show rival Dan ‘Halo’ Walker said about me: ‘Underneath all the froth, I think there is a decent bloke fighting to get out.’

“Ironically, I’ve always thought that underneath all Dan’s faux saintly froth, there’s a nasty piece of work fighting to get out.”

The father-of-four then went on to discuss GMB finally triumphing over Breakfast.

He continued: “The one thing guaranteed to have him stamping on kittens is the knowledge that GMB finally overtook BBC Breakfast in the ratings, on his watch, on my last day.”

