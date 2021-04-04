Dick Strawbridge made 'promise' to wife Angel Adoree after falling in love at first sight

Angel who has a background in interior design, began to channel her passion for home decor into the property and brought her vision to life.

In the turret room, Angel had wanted to recycle the antique wallpaper she had found in the attic

Cutting it into sections of different diamond shapes, Angel said about her idea: “I like diamonds, something a little more Alice in Wonderland about it, isn’t there?”

She added to the Daily Mirror: “Dick and I made the promise to one another to bring this place back to life and for me, I’m taking everything that I think is eye candy and bringing it back to life.