East End bar owner says doctors can't remove stray bullet from his abdomen

Houston police say at least two people were involved in a gunfight in the parking lot outside St. Bernard’s Pub around 11:45 p.m. Friday.RELATED: Bartender, customer wounded when bullet rips through wall in Second Ward shooting[1]
As owners, employees, and customers were filling Easter baskets for an upcoming charity event, a bullet went through the wall and hit a customer.
“I was just in the middle of giving someone another drink,” Sanchez said. “All of a sudden, I see him, he’s grabbing and clutching his arm and his chest and he’s telling me, ‘I’ve been shot, I’ve been shot.’ I didn’t feel a thing.”
Sanchez only knew he had been hit when he saw blood on his shirt.”I didn’t believe it until I saw the blood. Then we called 911 and the paramedics came,” explained his wife Linda. “When I saw the shirt cut up, and I saw the blood pouring down, I believed it.”
“We just tried to apply pressure, locking the doors,” added employee Marisa Quirino. “We didn’t know if there was going to be a random shooter coming in. We didn’t know what was going on.”
At least one other bullet went through a METRO bus.
Another bullet hit a man who was riding his bicycle more than a mile away.
The bullet that hit John gave him a fractured rib and damaged liver.Doctors say it’s unsafe to remove, so it will remain in his body for the rest of his life.
“I feel bad. I can’t imagine or think that someone could find it in their heart knowing that people are here to even try to shoot at any angle and hurt somebody. I feel horrible,” Linda said.
