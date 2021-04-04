Easter Monday opening times: What time does Lidl, Aldi and Sainsbury's open tomorrow?

Supermarket opening hours are notoriously difficult to pin down during Bank Holidays, and are subject to change or vary from store to store. Sainsbury’s, Lidl and Aldi are likely to be busy over the Easter weekend, and Easter Monday is no exception.



So, what are the rules regarding store closures over Easter Bank Holiday?

UK law states that all large shops must close on Easter Sunday and Christmas Day in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. However, stores won't be running to their usual opening hours this weekend. This is unfortunate for those who were banking on a trip to the local large supermarket on Sunday, but smaller stores could remain open, typically with reduced opening hours.

The closures are due to rules stating large stores with a square meterage of more than 280 must not open on December 25 and Easter Sunday. Easter Sunday is this weekend, falling on April 4 in 2021, If stores fail to comply with the bank holiday trading rules, there are significant fines. However, these rules do not apply to Scotland, as Easter Sunday is not considered a Bank Holiday, and stores will remain open as normal.

What are Lidl’s opening hours for Easter Monday? If you’re planning on making a cheeky trip down to Lidl on April 5, you’re in luck. Easter Monday’s opening hours are looking like 8am until 8pm, but this can vary from store to store. To double-check what time your local Lidl is open, use their store locator.

With that in mind, the general opening hours are as follows: Aldi’s normal opening hours are 8am until 10pm, but Bank Holidays will affect this for stores in England and Wales only. On Easter Monday (April 5), all Aldi stores will be from 8am till 8pm, giving you plenty of time to stock up on treats. On Good Friday, Aldi will be operating with reduced hours and will only be open between the hours of 8am and 8pm.

When will Sainsbury’s be open on Easter Monday? Unsurprisingly, Sainsbury’s opening hours will vary over the Easter weekend, and you should check the store locator to find out the exact hours for your local store. Easter Monday will give you plenty of time to check around the store for any hidden reduced bargains as it’s open from 8am until 8pm. On Good Friday, Sainsbury’s will also have the opening hours of 8am till 8pm. Easter Saturday, hours will be slightly longer, open from 7am till 10pm. As expected, Sainsbury’s will be closed on Easter Sunday.

