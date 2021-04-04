Easter Monday opening times: What time does Tesco, Morrisons and Asda open tomorrow?

Going shopping during the Easter weekend can be such a hassle when the opening hours of all the main supermarkets can vary so much. Whilst Easter Sunday is massively affected by the Bank Holiday, Easter Monday isn’t the same when it comes to rules put in place by officials.

It’s worth noting the Easter Weekend will only affect stores’ opening hours in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. This is because Easter Sunday isn’t considered a Bank Holiday in Scotland therefore all operating hours will remain the same as usual. However, elsewhere trading hours may be different than normal – so its best checking before heading to the shops this weekend. Express.co.uk outlines the opening hours for Tesco, Morrisons and Asda below. Read More: Morrisons launches new picnic boxes for outdoor meet ups

What are Tesco’s opening hours on Easter Monday? Tesco, being the supermarket chain with the widest variety of stores – Metro, Extra, Superstore, Express and so on – is the best of the bunch when it comes to opening hours over the Easter weekend. Luckily for Tesco frequenters, all Tesco Extras, Superstores and Metro stores will be open from 8am to 6pm. In Northern Ireland, Extras & Superstores will be open from 10am to 7pm and in Scotland Extras and Superstores open usual hours.

Extras and Superstores in London are open between 8am and 8pm on Monday, and Tesco Express stores open everywhere as usual for the normal hours. As well as this, all of the Tesco petrol stations will also open for their usual hours throughout the Easter weekend. Opening hours may differ from store to store, and Tesco advises double-checking your local Tesco’s opening hours on the store locator here before paying a visit. On Easter Sunday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, all Extras, Superstores and Metro stores closed but Express stores are open for the usual hours. All Tesco stores in Scotland are open on Easter Sunday as normal. Good Friday also won’t affect any of Tesco’s opening hours across all of their English, Welsh and Northern Irish stores.

Morrisons’ Easter Monday opening times On Easter Monday, Morrisons stores in England and Wales are open between 7am and 7pm, and 8am to 7pm in Scotland. Morrisons’ website has advised customers to check the store finder to look up specific stores’ opening times, however, the general information is as follows: On Easter Sunday, the retail stores are closed in England and Wales but open for their normal hours in Scotland. On Good Friday, Morrisons stores are open for their normal trading hours in England, Wales and Scotland, this is usually 7am until 10pm.

When is Asda open on Easter Monday? On Easter Monday, Asda looks to be open from 8am until 8pm. Check the store locator here to find the nearest Asda to you and the specific opening times. Just like every other supermarket, large Asda stores cannot open on Easter Sunday. Asda will be open on Easter Saturday, so luckily, you’ll still be able to pop down to your nearest branch for some last-minute shopping.

