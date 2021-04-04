Ferdinand calls De Gea's next move after being benched by Solskjaer

Rio Ferdinand thinks there is “no chance” David de Gea will stay at Manchester United beyond the summer after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferred Dean Henderson in Sunday night’s clash with Brighton .

The battle between the pair for the United No.1 spot has been a key element of the club’s season, but it was Henderson who started the last six matches after De Gea returned to Spain to attend the birth of his first child.

Now he’s back, the long-time United No.1 had to watch on from the bench on Sunday, and Ferdinand thinks his former teammate won’t be impressed.

“You’ve got two options: you fight for your position or you say, ‘that’s me done, I’m off and I’ll go somewhere else.'” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“If Dean Henderson finishes the season as number one, I don’t see De Gea staying there. No chance, I don’t see it. I think he’ll go out now.

“His wages will be a determining factor but at the end of the day, two number ones doesn’t work.

“De Gea has been a mainstay in the team but Ole is maybe seeing things differently now.

“He’s put Henderson in front of him in the queue. Does De Gea accept that and stay? I don’t think so.

“Henderson has been waiting for this opportunity. Now the pressure is on him. Can he live up to the hype? I’m excited for him and looking forward to see what he can do.

“Solskjaer has seen something in him but he has to perform now. It’s okay being number one at Sheffield United, but it’s a different kettle of fish at Manchester United .

“David will be supporting his team-mate but when he gets home tonight, his pride and ego will be hurting, and if it’s not, he shouldn’t be here.

“He’s in the prime of his career and he wants to play every week.”

