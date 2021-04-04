Fern Britton reveals she’s on painkillers for an injured shoulder
But while recalling her 40 years on television, Fern described how difficult she found Princess Margaret’s ex-husband Antony Armstrong-Jones, also known as Lord Snowdon, to interview.
Ahead of last year’s series Princess Margaret: The Royal Rebel, Fern outlined how “spectacularly rude” Lord Snowdon had been when they spoke more than a decade ago.
Writing on Twitter, she said: “Watching the documentary about Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon on @BBC2.
Fern Britton’s brutal dressing down of royal: ‘Most spectacularly rude interviewee’
Fern Britton’s brutal dressing down of royal: ‘Most spectacularly rude interviewee’
“And I’ve met a few so, Bravo!”
The documentary recalled aspects of Margaret’s love life, including her affairs, while detailing the rise and fall of her 18-year marriage to Lord Snowdon.
Among the affairs considered, included aristocrat Robin Douglas-Home, the nephew of former Prime Minister Sir Alec.
JUST IN: Fern Britton ‘sore’ and ‘bruised’ after painful dumbbell accident
Princess Margaret alongside Lord Snowdon
Lord Snowdon’s “fiery temper” was noted by the Independent in his obituary following his death in 2017.
He was said to also be known for his “bad language, penchant for practical jokes, and a certain cavalier style – arrogance mixed with charm”.
Fern’s knowledge and love of the Firm was made clear in 2017, after she was chosen to front the ITV show A Right Royal Quiz.
DON’T MISS:
Fern Britton supports Rylan Clark over Ready Steady Cook ratings [ANALYSIS]
Fern Britton speaks out on suffering ‘major disaster’ in career move [INSIGHT]
Fern Britton apologises to fans as career move sparks complaints [UPDATE]
Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon were married for 18 years
Fern claimed to have had an “obsession” with the Royal Family, but did confess to “not necessarily” being a royalist.
When asked by What’s On TV about who she had met from the Firm, Fern said Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, before detailing how impressed she was with Princess Diana.
Fern noted: “She had a huge presence. After she left the room there was a Disney twinkle still in the air.
Lord Snowdon died in 2017
“I’d love to meet the boys. They seem very human. I’d love to have Harry and Meghan on the show!”
And in 2010, when Fern Britton Meets… was in its pomp, the presenter also admitted to wanting Charles to make an appearance on her BBC religion show.
According to The Sun, she wanted the likes of then-Prime Minister David Cameron to join her, before adding: “I’m doing a bike ride for the Prince’s Trust later this year and I’ve put a call in to see if Prince Charles would like to come on, too.”
Fern Britton’s Holy Land Journey airs today from 9am on BBC One.
0 Comments