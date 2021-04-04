Freddie Mercury: First girlfriend Rose describes Queen star's 'inner torture'

“He wasn’t very confident on stage but he was very loud. He just went for it completely and I thought that was amazingly impressive. He wanted to manifest himself in his own way and he went for it.”
Rose said: “We went to see a ballet exhibition. He was fascinated by that. That was the start of us becoming a couple.
“We discovered the photographer Edward Muybridge and the images were men wresting in the nude and the images were something that meant a great deal to him.
“The images became something we talked about.”
But it all changed on a fateful trip to the cinema.
Rose said: “Until we went to see the Ken Russell film and the part that intrigued him was Oliver Reed and Alan Bates wrestling…”
Rose said: “I thought, ‘what is going on? I don’t love this guy. I’m infatuated with him because he is such an interesting person but I don’t love him because I don’t identify with him.’
“But he was devastated, He hadn’t seen it coming at all. I think he was an exceedingly tortured man keeping that quiet as it were. The only thing he had was his voice. Him and his voice were best friends.”
In 2019 she said: “I think I was Freddie’s first girlfriend. We had a physical relationship and he was a very ardent lover.
“He was charismatic, dressed outrageously – sometimes in shorts, no top and a fur coat – and was determined to make it as a singer. He was a clown, so much fun to be around.
“Freddie was also the only truly fearless person I ever met.”
