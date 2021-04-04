Freddie Mercury: First girlfriend Rose describes Queen star's 'inner torture'

A new documentary Freddie Mercury: A Life In Ten Pictures delves into the private life of the man behind the myth. His art school girlfriend Rose talked about how they met, how they bonded over nude art and how the Queen star’s struggles with his burgeoning sexuality eventually drove them apart.

Rose said: “He was very charismatic without having to say anything. He was very shy because of his teeth so he didn’t smile alot. He was a bit of a fish out of water who couldn’t easily fit. I was intrigued by the people who didn’t fit in rather than the people who did.

“He wasn’t very confident on stage but he was very loud. He just went for it completely and I thought that was amazingly impressive. He wanted to manifest himself in his own way and he went for it.”

