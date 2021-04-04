NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Freddie Mercury: First girlfriend Rose describes Queen star's 'inner torture'

Entertainment

Freddie Mercury: First girlfriend Rose describes Queen star's 'inner torture'

2 min

117views
97
15 shares, 97 points
A new documentary Freddie Mercury: A Life In Ten Pictures delves into the private life of the man behind the myth. His art school girlfriend Rose talked about how they met, how they bonded over nude art and how the Queen star’s struggles with his burgeoning sexuality eventually drove them apart.
Rose said: “He was very charismatic without having to say anything. He was very shy because of his teeth so he didn’t smile alot. He was a bit of a fish out of water who couldn’t easily fit. I was intrigued by the people who didn’t fit in rather than the people who did. 

“He wasn’t very confident on stage but he was very loud.  He just went for it completely and I thought that was amazingly impressive. He wanted to manifest himself in his own way and he went for it.”

READ MORE: Freddie Mercury’s girlfriend Mary Austin at 70 – Their love in his words

She took him to the V&A for a college art projects.

Rose said: “We went to see a ballet exhibition. He was fascinated by that. That was the start of us becoming a couple.

“We discovered the photographer Edward Muybridge and the images were men wresting in the nude and the images were something that meant a great deal to him. 

“The images became something we talked about.”

But it all changed on a fateful trip to the cinema.

Rose said: “Until we went to see the Ken Russell film and the part that intrigued him was Oliver Reed and Alan Bates wrestling…”

It was the end of the relationship, although it wasn’t what Freddie wanted at the time.

Rose said: “I thought, ‘what is going on? I don’t love this guy. I’m infatuated with him because he is such an interesting person but I don’t love him because I don’t identify with him.’

“But he was devastated, He hadn’t seen it coming at all. I think he was an exceedingly tortured man keeping that quiet as it were. The only thing he had was his voice. Him and his voice were best friends.”

Despite Freddie’s inner struggles, Rose previously confirmed they had a physical relationship.

In 2019 she said: “I think I was Freddie’s first girlfriend. We had a physical relationship and he was a very ardent lover.

“He was charismatic, dressed outrageously – sometimes in shorts, no top and a fur coat – and was determined to make it as a singer. He was a clown, so much fun to be around.

“Freddie was also the only truly fearless person I ever met.”

FREDDIE MERCURY: LIFE IN TEN PICTURES IS AVAILABLE ON BBC IPLAYER

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

97
15 shares, 97 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish