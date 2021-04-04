Google Maps: Terrifying abandoned island off South America holds sinister past

Incredibly the penal colony stayed open until living history, finally closing in 1953.

Prisoners were sent back to France filled with tales of their terrible experiences on the French Guianan island.

Some may have come across the island more recently in the 2017 film Papillon based on the novel of the same name written by Henri Charrière and first published in France on April 30 1969.

Charrière, nicknamed Papillon, was wrongly incarcerated on Devil’s Island and, incredibly, escaped after multiple failed attempts.