Hand luggage warning: What you should never do with electronic items in cabin bags

“Make sure your electronic devices are charged before you travel,” explains the Government.
“If your device does not switch on when requested, you will not be allowed to take it onto the aircraft.”
Airline British Airways[3] reiterates this on their website.
“You can generally take electric and electronic items in your hand or checked baggage, but need to follow specific safety instructions,” BA details.
“If you’re not able to do this, you will not be able to take your device with you.”
If this happens to passengers travelling from London Heathrow there are two options they can choose from.
Firstly: “If you want to take your device in your hand baggage, you can rebook to a later flight but will then need to ensure that it is charged ahead of your new flight,” said BA.
“A fee might apply for changing your booking, subject to your ticket type.”
“You will need to complete a MailandFly form, follow the instructions on the receipt and go to MailAndFly.com to submit your contact, delivery and payment details. You will be able to claim back the postal costs by contacting Customer Relations.”
If you’re travelling from London Gatwick or a non-UK airport, BA advises contacting its customer services team at the airport who can advise on available options.
Further safety instructions from BA detail: “Please ensure that any items in your hand baggage are fully charged and switched on before you arrive at the airport.
“If your device is not charged, please place it in your checked baggage.
The airline adds: “You can still use your device on board.”
By proving your device works as normal, a security screener knows that the phone, laptop or tablet is not hiding hidden explosives where the batteries are stored.
In 2014, the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it would not allow mobile phones or other electronic devices on US-bound planes unless travellers were able to turn them on at the request of security staff.
It was ruled anyone who had a powerless device would be barred from boarding their US flight.
After the rule was introduced in the US, the UK Department for Transport (DfT) said the extra security checks would also apply to unspecified flights to and from the UK.
The DfT issued updated guidelines in 2014, saying: “In line with the US advice, passengers on some routes into and out of the UK may now also be required to show that electronic devices in their hand luggage are powered up or face not being allowed to bring the device onto the aircraft.
“Passengers flying into or out of the UK are therefore advised to make sure electronic devices being carried in their hand luggage are charged before they travel.”
